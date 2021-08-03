Cancel
These are the best exercises for a 7-minute circuit, according to a fitness expert

By Sara London
Ladders
 3 days ago

Is it really possible to lose weight and build muscle by doing only seven-minute exercises at home? Fitness trainer and wellness expert Chris Pabon weighs in – and the answer might surprise you.

Only seven minutes?

In a way, yes, you only need seven minutes to get fit. However, seven-minute exercises operate on a circuit, so you’ll be doing seven minutes of high-intensity working out, then resting. You can do these circuits as many times in a row as you feel comfortable with, but keep in mind your limitations. Only doing one set of seven-minute exercises is a good start, but you should be aiming for multiple circuits.

“This could work for everyone, depending on prior injuries and medications of course,” Pabon, an AAPT Certified Personal Trainer based in NYC, says about these seven-minute exercises. “That being said, there are always ways to work around limitations,” Pabon says that the right trainer can help work with your body’s limitations and strengths so that your workouts are safe and effective.

“Everybody needs a trainer,” Pabon adds, “and virtual personal training is an ideal situation.”

As for the best way to approach a seven-minute circuit, you should ensure that you’re executing these workouts in a way where you’re pushing yourself, but not predisposing yourself to injury.

“It’s always a good idea to know where your heart rate is,” Pabon says. “I have plenty of clients who wear a fitness tracker, and the ones that don’t I guide them through a manual check.” Ultimately, Pabon adds, it’s not about the length of the workout, but what you do with it. “It’s 7 minutes, less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee. So be intense, and make it count.”

What should I include in my seven-minute circuit?

Pabon says that rather than going to the gym or spending money on expensive equipment, you really have everything you need for a seven-minute sweat session at home.

“You’d like to get a nice full body workout going,” Pabon recommends, so the ideal step-by-step exercises might look something like “a squat, high knees, a push-up, and jumping jacks.” Done in this order, Pabon adds, “this will hit most of your body without equipment.”

“You can get a little creative,” Pabon says, “and use almost anything around the house for extra resistance, like detergent bottles for rows or water bottles for presses. You can also order weights and equipment through a site like FlexIt,” which also offers personal training services as well.

If something like push-ups or squats are too difficult, however, there are variations that can either make these exercises less taxing or more physically demanding.

“If you want to make it a lot harder,” Pabon says, “use time intervals and switch from one move to the next every 30 seconds, constant movement the whole time.” That means you’d be doing 30 seconds of squats, then 30 seconds of high knees, and so forth.

“A little easier would be 5 of each movement and then a quick rest for 20 seconds.” If you can, keep moving, even if it’s just stepping back and forth. But rest is encouraged if you’re feeling too exhausted. “Remember,” Pabon says, in this particular seven-minute workout, “time is short so keep pushing yourself.”

The takeaway

Seven-minute circuits can be extremely beneficial for getting fit and staying healthy. However, Pabon notes, just seven minutes of exercise won’t cut it if you’re looking for a lasting lifestyle change.

“If you are eating nutritious meals that support a healthy lifestyle, then yes,” Pabon says, seven-minute exercises can change your body and mind. That being said, your nutritional habits and sleep schedule are just as important as the exercises you’ll be doing, and without a holistic lifestyle of wellness, your seven-minute exercises may not do much.

If you’re having trouble committing to a diet program in conjunction with your exercise regimen, Pabon recommends seeking help from FlexIt’s Virtual Personal Training platform, as they offer a sort of “one-stop-shop” consisting of dietitians, fitness coaches, and lifestyle experts who can cater specifically to your needs and provide access to whatever you might require.

