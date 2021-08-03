Iowa seeking additional funds to cover broadband expansion grants

According to a release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, the state has received nearly 178 applications from broadband providers as part of its Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. The requests come after a $100 million investment in broadband expansion passed by the state’s legislature.

“Build it and they will come. The nearly 200 applications as well as the size and scope of these projects reflect the demand and need for quality accessible broadband throughout Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This effort will open new doors for Iowa communities large and small, resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country.”

With more than $292 million requested by grant appliers, the state will seek federal funds to cover the gap.

