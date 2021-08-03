Authorities identified 63-year-old Christopher Ullman who died in a crash on I-10 in Boerne (Boerne, TX)
On Monday morning, 63-year-old Christopher Ullman lost his life after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail on Interstate 10 during a rainstorm in Boerne.
Boerne police have identified the man as 63-year-old Christopher Ullman. As per the initial reports, Ullman lost control of his Subaru due to heavy rain and standing water on the interstate and crashed into a guardrail on the bridge.
Officials stated that the fatal incident took place when Ullman was traveling westbound near Ranger Creek Road at about 8:18 a.m. On arrival, emergency crews declared Ullman deceased. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Authorities shut down I-10 at Ranger Creek Road for almost seven hours as crews repaired extensive damage to the guardrail and bridge. Traffic was being redirected to the access road. Officials reopened the roads of I-10 at about 3:30 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
