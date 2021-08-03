Cancel
Authorities identified 63-year-old Christopher Ullman who died in a crash on I-10 in Boerne (Boerne, TX)

Authorities identified 63-year-old Christopher Ullman who died in a crash on I-10 in Boerne (Boerne, TX)

On Monday morning, 63-year-old Christopher Ullman lost his life after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail on Interstate 10 during a rainstorm in Boerne.

Boerne police have identified the man as 63-year-old Christopher Ullman. As per the initial reports, Ullman lost control of his Subaru due to heavy rain and standing water on the interstate and crashed into a guardrail on the bridge.

Officials stated that the fatal incident took place when Ullman was traveling westbound near Ranger Creek Road at about 8:18 a.m. On arrival, emergency crews declared Ullman deceased. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Authorities shut down I-10 at Ranger Creek Road for almost seven hours as crews repaired extensive damage to the guardrail and bridge. Traffic was being redirected to the access road. Officials reopened the roads of I-10 at about 3:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

August 3, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Texas region.

