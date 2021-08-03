The Importance of Child Wellness Exams and Community Outreach at Fall River Health Services
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — When it comes to the health and wellness of your children, the importance of routine wellness exams cannot be understated. Child wellness exams, which are offered at Fall River Health Services, can detect medical and behavioral issues early, ensure that immunizations are up to date, and provide an opportunity for both you and your child to ask the doctor questions.www.newscenter1.tv
