Hot Springs, SD

The Importance of Child Wellness Exams and Community Outreach at Fall River Health Services

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT SPRINGS, S.D. — When it comes to the health and wellness of your children, the importance of routine wellness exams cannot be understated. Child wellness exams, which are offered at Fall River Health Services, can detect medical and behavioral issues early, ensure that immunizations are up to date, and provide an opportunity for both you and your child to ask the doctor questions.

