Olmsted Falls native Katie Nageotte competes for medal in women’s pole vault finals Thursday at Tokyo Olympics

This is her shot at winning an Olympic medal.

30-year-old Katie Nageotte , a native of Olmsted Falls, is set to compete in the finals of the women's pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6:20 a.m. EST. She qualified for the finals Monday morning following a rain delay in the competition.

The pole vault finals has 15 total athletes vying for a spot on the podium.

This year marks her Olympics debut after falling short of qualifying for the 2016 Games in Rio, placing fifth in the trials that year. In this year’s trials, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a career-best pole vault of 16 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

3News talked with her before the Tokyo Olympics began where Nageotte told us she will miss not having family present at the Games.

"My family was planning on coming, so that is going to be a bummer,” she said. “But when they announced that fans couldn't be in the stadium, I just said, 'Please don't come, it's not worth it.' I've always done better when family and friends have been there, but that's not to say I can't do well with them not being there. I know that they will be cheering me on. I've heard talks of maybe renting out a local bar in Olmsted Falls. I know that I have a pretty great support system and there'll be cheering me on regardless."

She graduated from Olmsted Falls High School in 2009 and Ashland University in 2013.

