WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Expert Picks

By Mark Abell
FakeTeams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurse: $10.5MM ($1.8MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Justin Thomas (-13) TPC Southwind - Established in 1988, this 7,240 yard par 70 course was designed by Ron Prichard. One of the more woodsy courses, the Memphis prize has a bucolic mixture of trees, rivers, lakes and wildlife. It is known most for its 11th hole, which mimics the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Accuracy means much more than power and distance at Southwind.

