Hollywood & Highland's elephant sculptures, which evoked director's racist legacy, removed from site
The big white elephants are being removed from Hollywood & Highland. The massive white fiberglass elephants are being taken down as part of a broader makeover of the site, which has shops and restaurants and is home to the annual Academy Awards ceremony. Originally, the elephants were a tribute to director D.W. Griffith's 1916 silent film "Intolerance." Griffith was one of the pioneers of Hollywood, but his legacy is problematic. His film "The Birth of a Nation" glorified the Ku Klux Klan and used racist stereotypes in its depiction of African Americans.
Comments / 0