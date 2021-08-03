Part 2: Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Football Team’s training camp Day 6

View more in
NFL
NFL|washingtonfootball.com
WFT Daily: 1 Thing Ryan Fitzpatrick Loves About His New Team
Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. Ryan Fitzpatrick sees the Washington Football Team as a franchise that's heading in...
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|NBC Sports
Camp notes: Two stars return and Taylor Heinicke bounces back
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington was fortunate enough to get two of its top 10 contributors back on Thursday, as Brandon Scherff and Daron Payne were both activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and hopped back into their respective lines without any limitations. While the team added those two forces, they...
NFL|Posted byHBCU Gameday
NFL Training Camp – Mac McCain, Danny Johnson shine
The NFL training camp is a week in and it is time for us to see how our former HBCU stars are performing. The post NFL Training Camp – Mac McCain, Danny Johnson shine appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL|SportsGrid
Terry McLaurin Has the Fantasy Football Ceiling of a League-Winning Receiver
Perhaps no fantasy football player in 2021 has a better outlook based on the changes that happened around him than Terry McLaurin does. Ready to enter his third season in the NFL, Scary Terry has impressed in his young career, finishing as WR27 in his rookie season in half-PPR leagues and slotting as WR21 in 2020. These strong finishes have been accomplished despite the lack of a competent or capable NFL quarterback throwing him the ball.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade
The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission
The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFL|Posted byAll Cardinals
Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts
Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFL|Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?
Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFL|FanSided
Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury
Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFL|letsbeardown.com
Frank Reich Comments On Possible Nick Foles Trade.
Chicago Bears third string QB Nick Foles isn't happy in Chicago but he's not helping the Bears out in any way. He's blocked at least three trades out of town thanks to his no trade clause but continues to pout around camp. Earlier this week he sent some smoke signals...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Former Philadelphia Eagles WR isn’t pleased with Fletcher Cox treatment
The Philadelphia Eagles, at the time of this story being written and published, haven’t even taken the field for a training camp practice yet, and already, there are tons of things to talk about. Unfortunately, two of the larger stories have had nothing to do with anything that’s happening on the playing field.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFL|uticaphoenix.net
Britt Reid is gone from the Chiefs as 5-year old
Britt Reid, son of KC head coach Andy Reid, is no longer with the organization, after causing an accident that left a 5-year old girl in a coma.Image: Getty Images. One week after Britt Reid, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid’s son, caused a car accident and admitted to police officers that he had been drinking, many people are left wondering if there will be ramifications from the NFL and/or the Chiefs organization. Conveniently enough for the Chiefs, Britt Reid’s contract was expiring, so they might feel like they are off the hook. Britt Reid is no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News
Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFL|USA Today
NFL legend Marshawn Lynch on Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 'I like the way he run that thing'
Former UGA football star Nick Chubb is all over the news recently. Last week, the Cleveland Browns running back made the social media rounds because of the insane amount of weight he works out with…. And on Wednesday, Chubb was one of the first NFL players to receive their Madden...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing
The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
3 moves the Las Vegas Raiders should still make after signing Gerald McCoy
The Las Vegas Raiders added experience and previous success to the mix on Wednesday, signing six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle
NFL|Posted by92.3 The Fan
Browns Notes: Jadeveon Clowney rules day 1 in pads, Baker Mayfield frustrated after 7-on-7 drill
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was overpowering at times up front and seemed to be in the backfield on just about every play during team 11-on-11 drills plus other notes and observations from Day 6 of camp.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Green Bay Packers: Notes from Day 6 of Training Camp
This is not a drill, the pads are on for the first time this summer! On Day 6 of training camp practices, things kicked up a notch for the Green Bay Packers as the pads finally came on. In case you missed anything, here is rundown of what took place...
