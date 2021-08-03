Cancel
Entertainment

Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Igor’ Certified Platinum

thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Tyler, The Creator has a major reason to celebrate. For, his ‘Igor’ album has just crossed a major milestone and will give him another plaque for his wall. ‘Igor’ has now been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) or sales equivalence of 1,000,000 units in the United States.

thatgrapejuice.net

CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Tyler, The Creator Shares The Dates For The ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Tour

The world is slowly opening back up and more artists are putting together nationwide tours. Jack Harlow, Tinashe, BLXST, J. Cole and many more have led the way and Tyler, The Creator is here to join the fun. Earlier today, the California native shared the dates for his “Call Me If You Get Lost Tour” this fall. Along the way, the GRAMMY winner will make stops in Detroit, Philadelphia, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and more than a dozen other cities.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Lolla day 2: Tyler, the Creator dominates with a worthy, masterful performance

After a strong start on Thursday, day 2 of Lollapalooza on Friday brought about much cooler temps and headlining sets from the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Marshmello. As evidence of the excitement from fans, it was hard to miss the influx of people carrying yellow shopping bags printed with "GOLF," proof of the number of purchases from the Lolla pop-up shop for Tyler's clothing brand Golf Wang, while there were also plenty of Marshmello headpieces across Grant Park.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Tyler, The Creator directed Converse’s hilarious new ad

Tyler, The Creator has donned the director’s hat again for a hilarious new ad for Converse starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins and more. We know Tyler, The Creator is a man of many talents. The man is often seen at the helm of his music videos, the latest being his offerings from his recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. Now, Tyler has expanded his oeuvre to include a hilarious new ad for Converse.
Theater & DanceUV Cavalier Daily

Tyler, the Creator brings great summer anthems on his new album

Last month Tyler, the Creator released his new album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.” His recent album follows his career-defining masterpiece “IGOR” from 2019, which earned Tyler his first number one album and Grammy Award and is considered to be one of the best albums of that year. On...
Moviesrapradar.com

Tyler, The Creator, Machine Gun Kelly Star In Jackass Trailer

Tyler, The Creator and Machine Gun Kelly take the spotlight in the latest preview of the upcoming Jackass film, Jackass Forever. In the two-minute spot, the two take part in a series of wild and crazy stunts. MGK pedals an exercise bike alongside Steve-O before he gets slapped off into the pool by a giant hand. Tyler gets electrocuted in his tuxedo, while his Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin parachutes to a rouch landing.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Directs Wild Converse Commercial Ft. Vince Staples

Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Call Me If You're Lost. The rapper's latest body of work was rolled out with several short teasers that put Tyler's directorial efforts in focus. However, Converse recently tapped the Odd Future head honcho for a brand new short film that they released today. Titled The Really Cool Converse Club, the clip features appearances from Vince Staples, Tim Meadows, Henry Rollins, and more.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Tyler, The Creator and Converse Reveal Comedic "The Really Cool Converse Club" Spot

Creatively, Tyler, The Creator has ascended to another peak of his career. His highly acclaimed album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST went #1, he sold out his latest flame-adorned GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and he’s gearing up to launch a brand new Summer 21 GOLF WANG capsule. And to further build on his current wave, the LA-based artist has now taken a moment to unveil a cheeky new spot that he wrote and directed for Converse titled “The Really Cool Converse Club”.
MusicDartmouth

Review: ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ sees Tyler, the Creator return to his roots, now more matured and refined

The latest album, released June 25, builds upon the musical prowess exhibited in his last two, but with a refreshingly rougher edge. When Tyler, the Creator released his album’s new single, “Lumberjack,” on June 16, it was unclear which version of him we would get on “Call Me If You Get Lost,” his sixth studio album. Tyler’s discography has seen a major swing from aggressive and alienating lyrics to exploring introspective, vulnerable themes. The album’s first single gave us the old, aggressive Tyler; it boasted of wealth over an abrasive sample from the pioneering horrorcore group Gravediggaz, but with humor and grace infusing the lyrics. Its sound is comparable to his earlier albums, but in a way that is more mature and secure, foreshadowing the feeling of the album that would follow.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Reveals The Most Impactful Moment In His Career

Over the course of the past decade, Tyler, The Creator has cemented his status as a behemoth in pop culture. The rapper has reinvented his style and his sound during his career which ultimately shifted the culture in its own way. He's gone on to work alongside legends like Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West without compromising his own vision. The question remains -- what was the moment that led to this success?
Beauty & FashionComplex

Tyler, the Creator Talks Growing Golf Wang, BET Awards Performance, and His New Love For Vintage Cartier Watches

It’s around 10 a.m. in Los Angeles and Tyler, the Creator is energetic and cheery over our audio-only Zoom call—despite telling me he’s drunk when I ask him how he is. He’s en route to some destination. In the middle of a question, the audio goes completely silent for 10 seconds before Tyler jumps back in. “I’m driving down my hill, so there might be moments where I could sound like I’m breaking up, but don’t hang up. I’m still here,” he says.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Thinks "CMIYGL" Might Be His Best Album

Pusha-T thinks that with Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator released the best album of the year so far. While many hip-hop fans agree that the album is one of the best projects to have released since January, Tyler is looking even further. He claims that this has the potential to be his greatest album of all time, speaking his truth on Twitter this weekend.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Rapper Tyler, the Creator to perform in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center

Off the heels of his second consecutive Billboard-topping album, "Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator will take the Value City Arena stage on Feb. 27, 2022. As part of the Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, the Grammy Award-winning artist will be joined by fellow musicians and frequent collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Explains Why BET Performance Meant So Much To Him

Tyler, The Creator recently delivered his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, a project that is already earning buzz as a potential album of the year contender. In a way, the album marked a return to his hip-hop roots, and the album's lead single "LUMBERJACK" served as a brutal reminder of how he gets down as an emcee.
Musicthis song is sick

Watch Tyler, The Creator’s FULL Set From Lollapalooza 2021

We commend any artist who’s willing to put up full recordings of their live sets online. Over the weekend, Tyler, The Creator performed a headlining set at Lollapalooza. It wasn’t long before the entire set was uploaded to YouTube on Tyler’s official channel. Tyler went all out for this set,...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Tyler, The Creator to perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 24

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tyler, The Creator announced his Spring 2022 North American Tour and Fiserv Forum is on the list. Tyler, The Creator will perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 24. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown will tour with him. The announcement followed the release of his...

