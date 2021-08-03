Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The search for lunar mantle rocks exposed on the surface of the Moon

By Moriarty, Daniel P., NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, USA, University of Maryland, College Park, USA, Dygert, Nick, Valencia, Sarah N., Watkins, Ryan N., Planetary Science Institute, Tucson, USA, Petro, Noah E.
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lunar surface is ancient and well-preserved, recording Solar System history and planetary evolution processes. Ancient basin-scale impacts excavated lunar mantle rocks, which are expected to remain present on the surface. Sampling these rocks would provide insight into fundamental planetary processes, including differentiation and magmatic evolution. There is contention among lunar scientists as to what lithologies make up the upper lunar mantle, and where they may have been exposed on the surface. We review dynamical models of lunar differentiation in the context of recent experiments and spacecraft data, assessing candidate lithologies, their distribution, and implications for lunar evolution.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon Rock#Upper Mantle#Lunar Soil#Lunar Water#Lmo#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA lander discovers big surprise inside Mars

NASA researchers confirmed on Thursday that the Red Planet has a molten core. This was revealed using seismic data collected from Mars rovers. Mars is now thought to have formed in a similar manner to Earth, and has a crust, mantel, and core. The first samples collected from NASA’s mission...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Discovery Alert: A “Cool” Neptune-Like Planet – With Plenty of Atmosphere?

The discovery: A planet some 90 light-years away from Earth is oddly reminiscent of our own Neptune – that is, a gaseous world with a potentially rich atmosphere, ripe for study. The planet is more than 3 ½ times as big around as Earth and warm by Earthly standards at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 Celsius). But astronomers say it is one of the “coolest,” comparatively small planets known to date, and in a prime position for the components of its atmosphere to be teased apart by space telescopes.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Geologists Discover That NASA Rover Has Been Exploring Surface Sediments, Not Ancient Lake Deposits

In 2012, NASA landed the rover Curiosity in the Gale crater on Mars because the crater was thought by many scientists to be the site of an ancient lake on Mars more than 3 billion years ago. Since that time, the rover has been driving along, carrying out geological analyses with its suite of instruments for over 3,190 sols (martian days, equivalent to 3278 earth days). After analyzing the data, researchers from Department of Earth Sciences, the Faculty of Science at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), have proposed that the sediments measured by the rover during most of the mission did not actually form in a lake.
AstronomyPosted by
AFP

NASA Mars rover fails to collect rock in search of alien life

NASA's Perseverance drilled into the surface of Mars but failed in its initial attempt to collect rock samples that would be picked up by future missions for analysis by scientists on Earth. But data sent to Earth by the rover after its first attempt to collect a sample and seal it in a tube indicated no rock had been gathered.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Apollo 15’s 50th Anniversary Exposes Moon Landing in Incredible Detail – Watch Video

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 15 program made it to the Moon. More precisely, it was the fourth crewed mission from the Apollo program to land on our natural satellite. Humanity plans to return to the Moon until the end of the current decade and make it a much more worthy journey. Astronomers aim to build a base there along with the Artemis mission of NASA.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Says Cold Shadows on the Lunar Surface Can Explain Moon Water Mystery

The shadows cast by the roughness of the Moon’s surface create small cold spots for water ice to accumulate even during the harsh lunar daytime. Scientists are confident that water ice can be found at the Moon’s poles inside permanently shadowed craters – in other words, craters that never receive sunlight. But observations show water ice is also present across much of the lunar surface, even during daytime. This is a puzzle: Previous computer models suggested any water ice that forms during the lunar night should quickly burn off as the Sun climbs overhead.
AstronomySpace.com

Moon mantle mystery may shed light on habitable planet evolution

The moon's complex geologic history could act as a pointer to understand other rocky worlds in the universe, including those that are potentially habitable, according to a new pair of research papers. The NASA-backed studies are based upon data from the agency's long-running Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) — which has...
AstronomyInverse

New Curiosity Rover find challenges a fundamental Mars theory

For more than nine years, a car-sized robot has been roaming the Martian landscape in search of ancient life. NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Gale Crater on August 6, 2012, and has been exploring the presumably dried-lake ever since. But a fresh look at Curiosity’s old data revealed that the ancient basin may not have been as wet as scientists once believed, possibly altering the history of water on Mars and the probability of the Red Planet hosting life during its past.
AstronomyPhys.org

Lunar samples solve mystery of the moon's supposed magnetic shield

In 2024, a new age of space exploration will begin when NASA sends astronauts to the moon as part of their Artemis mission, a follow-up to the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the biggest questions that scientists hope to explore include determining what resources are found...
Astronomykauainownews.com

Observatories Assemble to Solve “Energy Crisis” on Jupiter

Sitting more than five times the distance from the Sun as Earth, Jupiter is not expected to be particularly warm. Based on the amount of sunlight received, the average temperature in the planet’s upper atmosphere should be about minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit or a chilly minus 73 Celsius. Instead, the measured value soars to around 800 degrees Fahrenheit or 426 Celsius. The source of this extra heat has remained elusive for 50 years, causing scientists to refer to the discrepancy as an “energy crisis” for the planet.
AstronomySpaceRef

NASA: Physical Sciences Lunar Surface Science Workshop Agenda Now Available

Fundamental and Applied Lunar Surface Research in Physical Sciences (Agenda Posted!) The NASA Biological and Physical Sciences Division is hosting a workshop on fundamental and applied research on the Moon in physical sciences on August 18–19, 2021. This workshop will bring together the science community, commercial companies, and NASA Divisions...
Wildlifeinsidescience.org

Life in Lava Caves Ignores Food from the Surface, Eats Rock Instead

(Inside Science) -- Some living things in Earth's lava caves have no need for resources from the surface, suggesting similar environments could host life on Mars, according to new research. Lava caves, also known as lava tubes, are formed during volcanic eruptions when an outer crust of flowing lava hardens....

Comments / 0

Community Policy