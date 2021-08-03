Cartoonist Jeff Smith Kickstarts Two New Comic Books, Set to Publish This Year

Cartoonist Jeff Smith launched a campaign to raise $20,000 to offset the cost of two new graphic novels. Columbus cartoonist Jeff Smith used to run a column for fan letters at the back of his popular comic book series Rasl, but as he explored other genres (including a children’s book), that sort of fan interaction waned. “I don’t do comic books anymore, so I don’t have letter columns,” he says. “I don’t have that feedback.”