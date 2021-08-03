Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Michael Peca Returns to Sabres Organization

By Ryan Wolfe
diebytheblade.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent appointment of Adam Mair to the role of Director of Player Development for the Buffalo Sabres, the Rochester Americans found themselves with a gap to fill on their coaching staff. Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced the newest Amerks assistant coach on Tuesday morning and the...

www.diebytheblade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Peca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabres Organization#Player Development For#Americans#Amerks#Amerkshockey#The New York Islanders#The Washington Capitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLchatsports.com

Sabres news: Sabres are set on goalies for this season

Apr 23, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks on during the third period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Sabres will have a totally different goalie room going into this season than they did...
NHLwcn247.com

Sabres hire ex-captain Peca as minor league assistant coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca is rejoining the organization after being hired to become an assistant coach of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York. The 47-year-old Peca still lives in the Buffalo area, and spent last season as a player development coach for the Washington Capitals. He spent the previous eight years working his way up the ranks from coach to general manager of the Ontario Junior Hockey League Buffalo Junior Sabres. Peca joins Seth Appert’s staff by replacing Adam Mair, who was promoted to director of player development for the Sabres.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Sabre Michael Peca joining Rochester Americans' staff as assistant coach

Aug. 3—Michael Peca, beloved by hockey fans in Buffalo for his heroics during five seasons with the Sabres from 1995-2000, will play a part in General Manager Kevyn Adams' plan to revive the struggling franchise. Peca, 47, is joining the Rochester Americans' coaching staff as an assistant to coach Seth...
NHLPosted by
WGR550

Amerks hire Michael Peca as assistant coach

After spending the 2020-21 season with the Capitals as a development coach, the Rochester Americans announced Tuesday the hiring of Michael Peca as an assistant coach on Seth Appert’s coaching staff.
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Buffalo Sabres

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s draft and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up, the September 32-in-32 Series will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs until the season begins!
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: 2021-22 Season Atlantic Division Standings Predictions

The season hasn’t even started yet, I know, and it’s only been a few days of silence since free agency started, but it’s also that time in the offseason when there isn’t much happening and your mind starts to wander, and one place it’s wandered is where the Montreal Canadiens will be next season and which teams will make the playoffs.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Rochester Americans Hire Mike Peca

The Rochester Americans are bringing in a face that’s familiar to many Buffalo Sabres fans, hiring Michael Peca as an assistant coach for the AHL club. Peca will replace Adam Mair, who has been named director of player development for the Sabres. Jason Karmanos, GM of the Americans, released a short statement on the hire:
NHLWGRZ TV

Benigni Take 2: Peca a good fit as Amerks assistant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First impressions are often lasting. That was certainly the case with Michael Peca. The year was 1994. It was an afternoon game in the Onondaga War Memorial in Syracuse. The Syracuse Crunch were facing the Hershey Bears. Hershey’s Paul Jerrard was skating through the neutral zone with...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and Yes, Adam Pelech Too

Jason Chen of The Hockey News: The free-agent frenzy has calmed leaving some voids for teams like the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres among others. Arizona has one, big problem. They ate so much cap space with all these reclamation contracts yet lost so much. The Coyotes traded their captain away and best scorer in Conor Garland then lost three more defensemen to boot.
NHLcanescountry.com

Hurricanes signings add depth for AHL Chicago Wolves

Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t have to work too hard to provide organizational depth for their new AHL affiliate, given that the Chicago Wolves also welcomed in players from the Nashville Predators organization when their AHL team opted out of the season. With the affiliations going back to normal this year, the Hurricanes’ signings as free agency continues are all with an eye towards providing veteran depth for the AHL. Today we look at some recent signings who could play a role for the Hurricanes, but who most likely will be playing the role of experienced veteran for the Wolves.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy