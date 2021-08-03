Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is coming back to the movie theater after 18 months.

The AJFF is set to host a mini festival called AJFF North on Aug. 28-29, according to a press release. The festival will combine virtual and indoor movie theater screenings, marking the first time the festival has been back indoors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After nearly two years of planning with our partners at Jewish Federation and community volunteers, AJFF North is a milestone initiative that both welcomes audiences back to theaters while also serving fans in North Metro neighborhoods,” says AJFF Executive Director Kenny Blank in the press release.

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will host AJFF North, a mini festival, on Aug. 28-29.

The festival has not been held indoors since February of 2020, according to the press release. 2021’s main festival was held using virtual screenings as well as drive-in movies, and AJFF is planning on a larger in-person theatrical event when the annual festival returns in February of 2022.

In-person screenings for AJFF North will take place at the Aurora Cineplex at 5100 Commerce Parkway in Roswell. COVID-19 protocols will be in place in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the press release. AJFF also states they will follow local and theater guidelines.

CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public indoor spaces if they live in an area of substantial or high transmission. Roswell is in Fulton County, which as of Aug. 3 is an area of high COVID-19 transmission rates.

According to the press release, AJFF will encourage all attendees to wear masks inside the theater and practice social distancing upon entry and exit.

“AJFF has always taken care to listen to the needs of the community, and this mini-festival further provides an opportunity to understand how the moviegoing experience will evolve as we plan for next year’s annual festival and beyond,” Blank said in the press release.

The full schedule for the festival can be found on AJFF’s website. Tickets are expected to be available for in-person and virtual movies on Aug. 4. Tickets will be $16 per person for in-person films and $16 per household for virtual screenings.

ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
