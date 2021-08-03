Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Amerks add Peca as assistant coach

theahl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca has been named an assistant coach with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. Peca replaces Adam Mair, who was recently named director of player development for the Sabres. “Michael brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach and will be a tremendous addition...

theahl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Peca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amerks#Rochester Americans#The Washington Capitals#Finals#Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Rochester Americans Hire Mike Peca

The Rochester Americans are bringing in a face that’s familiar to many Buffalo Sabres fans, hiring Michael Peca as an assistant coach for the AHL club. Peca will replace Adam Mair, who has been named director of player development for the Sabres. Jason Karmanos, GM of the Americans, released a short statement on the hire:
NHLdiebytheblade.com

Michael Peca Returns to Sabres Organization

Following the recent appointment of Adam Mair to the role of Director of Player Development for the Buffalo Sabres, the Rochester Americans found themselves with a gap to fill on their coaching staff. Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced the newest Amerks assistant coach on Tuesday morning and the...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Michael Peca relishes opportunity to rejoin Sabres organization as coach

When former Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca retired following the 2008-09 season, he said an offer to become an assistant coach quickly materialized. But having bounced around and played for four teams in five years, Peca knew it was time to step away after 14 seasons and dedicate more time to his family. He couldn’t accept the coaching job.
canescountry.com

Hurricanes signings add depth for AHL Chicago Wolves

Last season, the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t have to work too hard to provide organizational depth for their new AHL affiliate, given that the Chicago Wolves also welcomed in players from the Nashville Predators organization when their AHL team opted out of the season. With the affiliations going back to normal this year, the Hurricanes’ signings as free agency continues are all with an eye towards providing veteran depth for the AHL. Today we look at some recent signings who could play a role for the Hurricanes, but who most likely will be playing the role of experienced veteran for the Wolves.
NHLNHL

Nilsson retires from hockey after seven NHL seasons

31-year-old goalie hadn't played since 2019 because of post-concussion syndrome. Anders Nilsson retired from hockey Sunday. The 31-year-old goalie had not played since Dec. 16, 2019, for the Ottawa Senators because of post-concussion syndrome. "My post-concussion symptoms and neck problems make it impossible for me to continue as a professional...
NBANBC Sports

Pelicans hire Jarron Collins as assistant coach, Mike D’Antoni as coaching consultant

Rookie Pelicans coach Willie Green is going to have some veteran voices in his ear. New Orleans announced Wednesday they were hiring former Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins as an assistant on Green’s staff, and that veteran NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni was being hired as a coaching consultant. Already on staff were Casey Hill, Fred Vinson and Teresa Weatherspoon.
Missouri StateElkhart Truth

Missouri softball adds three to coaching staff

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson announced the final additions to her coaching staff. The Tigers added two graduate assistants in Amber Fiser and Kristin Hallam, while Hanna Chait joins as the director of softball operations. "Our staff is complete," Anderson said in a news release. "I couldn't be more proud...
NBARealGM

Earl Watson To Join Raptors As Assistant Coach

Earl Watson will join the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach. Watson was head coach of the Phoenix Suns from the end of the 15-16 season until the start of the 17-18 season. Devin Booker credited Watson for some of his development into an All-Star.
NHLwinterhawks.com

Brian Pellerin to Return as Winterhawks Assistant Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks, proud member club of the Western Hockey League, announced today that the organization has hired Brian Pellerin as an assistant coach. Pellerin returns to the franchise after previously serving in the same position from 2004-08. Since then the newest member of the ‘Hawks bench...
NHLhabsworld.net

Laval names Martin Laperierre assistant coach

HabsWorld.net -- Laval has finalized their coaching staff as they announced on Monday that Martin Laperriere has been named as an assistant coach on Jean-Francois Houle’s staff. The 46-year-old never made it past the Canadian collegiate level as a defenceman but has plenty of coaching experience under his belt. Since...
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Graf moves into official role as Ladies assistant coach

GAMBIER – After assisting the Kenyon College softball team in a temporary coaching role throughout the pandemic-influenced 2021 season, Lauren Graf, a 2020 graduate, has been hired as a full-time assistant for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year, the school announced on Friday. “Stepping in last season, Lauren did such a...
Minnesota StateKEYC

Blue announces resignation as Mavericks assistant coach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks announced Monday that men’s hockey assistant coach Darren Blue has resigned from his post. Blue started his collegiate coaching career with the Mavericks back in 2000 and played a big role on the staff in helping the Mavericks to seven NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
College Sportsswimswam.com

John Carroll University Adds Clay Murray As Assistant Coach

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Entering his second season, Head Coach Tanner Barton is announcing a new addition to the John Carroll University Swimming & Diving coaching staff. Clay Murray has been brought aboard as an assistant coach with JCU Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. The former Division III swimmer...
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Mike D’Antoni to step away as Nets assistant coach

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets organization announced that assistant coach Mike D’Antoni would not be returning to Steve Nash’s coaching staff for the 2021-22 NBA season. Coach D’Antoni is deciding to step down from his position after one season spent with the organization. The reason D’Antoni is deciding to leave the team is unknown. In late June, D’Antoni met with the Portland Trail Blazers for the vacant head-coaching position; he was interviewed twice.
Montana State406mtsports.com

Herndon hired as assistant coach for Montana soccer team

MISSOULA — Ashley Herndon, who played soccer for James Madison from 2013-16 and later played professionally, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Montana women's soccer team. "She’s mature and has a good understanding of things and is very committed to being a very good coach. This is...
NBAInsideHoops

Brooklyn Nets hire Brian Keefe as an assistant coach

The Brooklyn Nets have named Brian Keefe as an assistant coach on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff. Keefe joins the Nets after most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019-20 season, his second stint with the franchise. He previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and New York Knicks (2014-16), as well as a seven-year stay (2007-14) with the Thunder as both a player development coach and assistant coach, beginning with the franchise’s final season in Seattle (2007-08). Keefe started his NBA career as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs for two seasons (2005-07) and was part of the 2007 NBA championship team. Prior to working in the NBA, the Winchester, Mass., native was an assistant coach at Bryant University for four seasons (2001-05) and a graduate assistant with the South Florida men’s basketball program for one year (2000-01). Keefe played collegiately for two seasons (1994-96) at UC Irvine, earning All-Big West Second Team honors as a sophomore. He then transferred to UNLV for his final two years of collegiate eligibility where he helped lead the Runnin’ Rebels to an NCAA Tournament berth in 1998.
Basketballchatsports.com

Davidson is selected as new assistant coach

Brad Davidson, a former shooting coach for the Australian national team, is the latest addition to the coaching staff of the University of Hawai’i basketball team. The hiring was announced by Hawai’i head coach Eran Ganot on Thursday. Davidson was an assistant coach at South Dakota for the past three seasons. He was also an assistant coach at North Dakota for two seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy