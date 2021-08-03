Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

The University of Illinois system announced Wednesday it will require all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester. The school system posted the update on their website and said COVID-19 vaccines will be required for staff at all three universities in the system; Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. The statement said, in part, “…the University of Illinois System is requiring that faculty and staff at all three universities (Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield) receive a complete course of COVID-19 vaccines before the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, if they are able to do so. For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented through the applicable collective bargaining processes.”