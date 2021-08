This morning, I woke to the sound of gentle rain on my tin roof. For those of you with metal roofs, you know the peaceful and comforting sound it makes. Coupled with the warmer summer temperatures, this combination lured me to the front porch with my morning cup of tea. How gracious is our God? He is gracious beyond all human capability to understand. I enjoyed a quiet time worshipping a God who considered this creation “good” and wondered about the time when we would enjoy a new creation, a heaven. Thank you, Lord, for this lovely Sunday morning blessing.