Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zF8LT_0bGQHeWr00

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement, which will be phased in over several weeks in August and September, is the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant. People will have to show proof that they have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now. And that means getting vaccinated right now.”

The Democrat said some details of how the program will work still need to be worked out. The policy will go into effect on Aug. 16 but inspections and enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13, the week that the city's public schools reopen for the fall.

Vaccination cards will be accepted as proof of inoculation, along with state and city apps.

De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done.

De Blasio said Monday he was making "a strong recommendation" that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city's "overwhelming strategic thrust" remained getting more people vaccinated.

The mayor announced last week that city employees would be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or to face weekly testing, and he has offered a $100 incentive for city residents who get inoculated.

About 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to official data.

On Monday, the U.S. reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adult s — a month late and amid a surge by the delta variant that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting renewed pandemic regulations around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Vaccinations#Dine#Ap#Democrat#New Yorkers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
House RentPosted by
KRMG

As Americans pay more for rent, landlords get some relief

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Americans are paying more to live in apartments, as demand for housing increases and many would-be homebuyers are forced to rent because prices for houses have gotten too steep. It's a boon for owners of big apartment communities more than a year after the economy...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Arkansas judge blocks state mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday issued a preliminary injunction against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April. Fox’s decision came shortly after Arkansas lawmakers left the ban in place, ending a session Hutchinson called to consider rolling it back for some schools.
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contends the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form...
CollegesPosted by
KRMG

Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It's the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also contemplating or have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s shutdown. The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs....
Henry County, GAPosted by
KRMG

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — (AP) — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them.
HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Houston health care system near “breaking point"

HOUSTON — Houston area officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the local health care system to nearly “a breaking point,” resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that is now the third-largest in state history had burned for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it roared through the little mountain community of Greenville, driven by shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation. Eva Gorman has called...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Students can transfer schools to avoid COVID-19 'harassment' like mask mandates, Florida's board of education says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — dThe Florida Board of Education passed a rule Friday allowing parents in the state to skirt mask mandates that districts may enforce for their children. The rule, passed unanimously at an emergency meeting, lets parents transfer their kids to a private school or another district if they experience "COVID-19 harassment," including mask requirements.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — Officials say Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KRMG

Widely debated cases help spark federal Phoenix police probe

PHOENIX — (AP) — The case of a homeless Black Muslim man who died while being restrained by officers after he tried to carry his tiny service dog into a public bathroom may have helped prompt the U.S. Justice Department this week to launch a widespread civil rights probe into the Phoenix police force, his family and their attorney says.
Ohio StatePosted by
KRMG

Ohio judge orders man to get vaccinated as part of probation

CINCINNATI — (AP) — A Common Pleas Judge in Cincinnati has ordered a man being sentenced on a felony drug charge to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within two months as a condition of his probation. Judge Christopher Wagner's office emailed a statement on Friday along with a transcript of Wednesday's...
AnimalsPosted by
KRMG

Sumo removed, but equestrian course designer defends choice

TOKYO — (AP) — A sumo wrestler that may have spooked the horses was knocked out of the Olympic equestrian ring Friday night, but the course designer is defending his decision to include the lifelike fighter in the first place. The statue and a nearby patch of cherry trees that...
Albany, NYPosted by
KRMG

Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said Friday. The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman...
MarketsPosted by
KRMG

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Even in a July jobs report that was nearly universally hailed as a good one, pockets of weakness and concern are still clouding the celebration. The numbers in the report were certainly strong, with employers adding 943,000 more jobs to their payrolls than they cut, a better hiring performance than economists expected. The unemployment rate also dropped in another encouraging sign, down by half a percentage point from June to 5.4%. And many economists expect further improvements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy