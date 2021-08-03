Cancel
L’Oréal Paris names Camille Razat its newest global ambassador

By Gisselle Gaitan
drugstorenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new face is joining the L’Oréal Paris family. French actress Camille Razat, who most recently appeared in the first season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” has been named the newest global ambassador for the brand. “L’Oréal Paris is a brand that sincerely cares about women. They actually give power...

