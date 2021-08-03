L’Oréal Paris names Camille Razat its newest global ambassador

Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon to receive MFIT Couture Council Award. Announced today by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT), Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon is set to receive the 2021 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The award—whose past recipients include the likes of Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera herself—will be presented at the annual New York City luncheon on Wednesday, September 22. Presenting the award will be co-chairs Jeffrey Fowler and Émilie Rubinfeld, as well as Nordstrom, who is acting as sponsor. Gordon, who began his stint at the womenswear atelier in 2017 as a consultant before becoming the design lead, isn’t new to recognition for his vibrant approach to fashion—his previous awards include the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award and he was once a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. Though currently closed due to COVID, MFIT is scheduled to open its doors again on August 6.