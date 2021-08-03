Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The 2022 Genesis GV70 Sticks the Landing

By Mack Hogan
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning a luxury brand without a compact crossover is akin to running an ice cream shop without vanilla. It’s the default model, the sales center, the profit driver. For years Genesis has made do without this crucial component, racking up sales in the shrinking sedan segment while biding time until the real hot metal arrived. That time has come. The 2022 Genesis GV70 is here, and it’s everything the upstart brand needs it to be.

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Genesis#Genesis Gv80#Pollution#Mercedes#Glc#Volvo#Germans#Q5#Gv80#Alfa#Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsGear Patrol

One of the Best Cars on Sale Today May Be Killed Off Next Year

Whether you call it a sedan or a sporty fastback, the Kia Stinger has been a tremendous critical success. The high-performance Stinger GT model may be among the best value propositions out there, delivering Porsche Panamera-esque looks and performance for about half the price (or, in other words, a cut-rate Giulia Quadrifoglio). The Stinger was among the three finalists for North American Car of the Year in 2018, and we've heard it came exceedingly close to winning it.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Bentley Mulsanne Limos available to buy

Last week, we introduced you to the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean, which is a limited-edition spec inspired by the futuristic EXP 100 GT concept. And very nice it is too. Well, now we have even more Bentley news, would you believe, this time from the past instead of the...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 By MSO Has A Price Tag Of Over $3 Million

A Mercedes-Benz SLR 722 McLaren by MSO supercar is up for sale in Germany and it carries an asking price of €2.6 million (~$3.1 million). Mercedes-Benz built the SLR McLaren between 2003 and 2009 and the 722 variant was one of the rarest and most desirable models sold. Not long after production had wrapped up, McLaren Special Operations got its hands on the SLR 722 and upgraded 25 cars.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Someone Really Stuffed a Turbocharged Honda K20 Engine in a Mazda RX-8

This Honda K20-powered Mazda RX-8 (known as "RX-K") adorned in Senna-inspired livery is the epitome of the Keep Gunnin' movement. Conceived and carried out in rather cramped quarters (just 500 square feet), the RX-K is just another build on an ever-growing resume of impossible to ignore project cars from Aki and Trappy (the modern-day Bash Bros., as they've become known).
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Mazda 6 Gets Rear-Drive Platform, Aims for BMW and Mercedes

WHAT IT IS: The aging Mazda 6 will leave the U.S. market after 2021, but don't count it out for a return. As Mazda moves upmarket, the 6 will undergo a radical transformation, taking it out of the front-drive midsize sedan segment and evolving into a rear-drive, inline-six-powered sport sedan. If Mazda's latest concepts are any guide, it should be an absolute stunner—with the classic proportions front-engine, rear-drive sport sedans are known for.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 Genesis GV80 — Can it Beat the BMW X5?

So far, I’ve really enjoyed my time in every Genesis vehicle I’ve driven. First was the G70 sedan, which I genuinely felt rivaled the 3 Series as a sporty, premium family car. Then it was the G80 sedan, a stylish, more interesting alternative to the BMW 5 Series. However, the Genesis I was itching to drive more than any other, since I first saw its press photos, was the Genesis GV80 SUV, the brand’s BMW X5-fighter.
CarsCNET

2022 Genesis GV70 first drive review: Usurper of the throne

There's a pecking order in the luxury-car business. Excluding niche companies that sell ultra-high-end vehicles, European brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo generally reign supreme. Then come the Japanese, who are a rung or two above America's Cadillac and Lincoln. This hierarchy is well established but under siege. South Korean upstart Genesis is on the warpath and its 2022 GV70 is poised to depose segment leaders and usurp the small luxury SUV throne.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review: Quiet Luxury Makes the Miles Fall Away

I wouldn't personally go canyon-carving in the new GV70, but as an errand-runner and commuter? It's tough to beat. At this point, Genesis has built itself a reputation hinged upon well-designed, quality cars that drive nicely and are extraordinary places to sit. The new 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury SUV is no exception. For a new brand that launched just five years ago, this is a great standard being upheld.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Behind This Shark-Nose 1987 BMW 5-Series Beats A 500HP Mercedes Diesel Six

An extensively modified 1987 BMW E28 518i that has been fitted with a Mercedes-Benz engine is currently up for sale in the UK. The engine in question is known as the OM606 and was built by Mercedes from 1993 through to 2001. It is a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel with double overhead cams and in turbocharged form, was good for 174 hp and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of torque from the factory.
Buying Carspinalcentral.com

Haire: BMW M4 and Genesis G70

Traditionally, the best sport sedans come from Germany, with BMW a good example. The Korean car maker Genesis is now competing in this market, so we got an example of both for comparison. First up is the redesigned BMW 4 Series. There are four engine choices available. First is the...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: G-Power G5M Hurricane RS hops on dyno, puts down 853 HP

The guys from G-Power have a certain trademark when it comes to their projects. They are wildly known for their outrageous levels of power and the incredible performance they can squeeze out of an engine. They used to make engine swaps that would boggle the mind and supercharge other mills into oblivion, including the majestic S85. Now, they are adapting to the new, turbocharged world we live in, and their latest project is the G5M Hurricane RS.
Carscarthrottle.com

The First Koenigsegg Jesko Production Car Is An Orange Stunner

Number 1 of 125 Jesko units has been unveiled, with the first customer cars coming next year. For the lucky few who’ve signed up for a Koenigsegg Jesko, its 2019 Geneva Motor Show reveal must feel like a whole eternity ago. But things are looking up as Koenigsegg has just revealed a ‘pre-series production car’ ahead of the planned batch of customer cars.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford GT Send-Off Edition Spied With Massive Roof Scoop

Ford will end the production of the GT next year but not before the supercar gets its deserved swan song in the form of a send-off edition. We first heard about the automaker’s plans earlier this summer when a report claimed the GT will get upgrades inspired by the GT Mk II but will keep its road-legal status. Now we have spy photos that hint at the modifications we can expect.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra Widebody Kit Ready To Snap Necks

The Toyota GR Supra was designed to be a tuner car, and you may laugh at its BMW underpinnings all you want, but since when has a premium brand lending its skills to a mainstream brand ever been a bad thing? Wald International couldn't care less about what's underneath the A90 Supra - all that matters is that it looks epic. Recently, the Japanese tuner has worked on other BMW products like the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but its best work is certainly done on cars styled by its home country. Hence, the tuner has turned its attention to the GR Supra with two neck-breaking body kits.
Buying Carswashingtoninformer.com

2021 Genesis GV80 Worth the Wait

DETROIT – Genesis did it backward. The luxury carmaker introduced first-rate luxury sedans when it entered the U.S. market in 2015. The problem was the market was speedily shifting to crossovers. Although they never said it, but Genesis’ launch plan called for sedans before utility vehicles. Since we are talking...
Buying Carstopgear.com

Feast your eyes upon this $10,000,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

99 per cent of us won’t be able to afford this auction star, but we can all drool. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is less a news story about an extraordinarily rare Mercedes-Benz coming up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy