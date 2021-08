First off, I do want to say we’re all talking about the shake up going on in college football as well. With that being said lots of talks about Kansas wanting to jump and join the Big 10. I’ve read a lot of post on this site and for what I can tell you it’s very unlikely that Penn State would leave for the ACC. I agree it wouldn’t make any sense and that’s not me coming off as criticizing the ACC by no means but it’s all about the money now a days and the Big 10 makes a larger amount of money in revenue. So the reason why I came to this board is to get you guys opinions on would Clemson ever try and join the Big 10? Maybe a so called trade of teams between the Big 10 and ACC?