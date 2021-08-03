Biden's Iran miscalculation

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei inaugurated Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president on Tuesday. On Thursday, Raisi takes office. Raisi is an uncompromising revolutionary with blood on his hands: In 1988, he was among those who orchestrated the mass murder of thousands of political dissidents. Those who heard him speak during his February 2021 visit to Baghdad describe a firebrand whose rhetoric and worldview remain firmly ensconced in the early days when revolutionary death squads patrolled Iranian streets — days when dozens went to the gallows or stood before the firing squads each night.