Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu on leadership lessons he learned from Larry Fitzgerald

By Pete Grathoff
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first player on the field Tuesday at Chiefs training camp was safety Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu has been a star for the Chiefs and not just because of his play on the field. The Chiefs have also been thrilled with the leadership Mathieu brings to the team. During an interview...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Rams Cardinals#The Nfl Network#Calais Campbell#Texans#Mathieu Era#Larryfitzgerald#Kurt13warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
NFLchatsports.com

Larry Fitzgerald teaming up with Tom Brady, but not on the field

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will be hosting a radio show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this season. We’re now about a month away from the 2021 season kicking off for the Arizona Cardinals and Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t revealed to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Shares Honest Admission On Contract Situation

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering the final year of his contract with Kansas City. And while the two have yet to come to an extension agreement, both the Chiefs and Mathieu have expressed interest in signing a longterm deal. For this reason, the secondary superstar doesn’t seemed too concerned...
NFLFanSided

NFL drops COVID gauntlet, Chiefs dance with Tyrann Mathieu and more

The NFL put out its strongest-worded memo yet on COVID-19 vaccinations, and some players are responding angrily. Here’s where this is all headed. Want something in life to change? Threaten someone’s wallet. On Thursday, the NFL did exactly that. Last week, the league announced that should unvaccinated players trigger a...
NFLchatsports.com

Tyrann Mathieu is confident in contract extension, unworried about timeline

It has become commonplace in professional sports for players to prioritize their contract situation — and they have the right to do so. In a profession where a career can end on one play, it’s important for players to get long-term financial security — especially when they’re playing at their best.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Madden NFL 22 names Tyrann Mathieu as top safety in game

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce recently joined the 99 Club. Tyreek Hill was revealed to be one of the top-rated and fastest receivers in the game. Now, Chiefs defensive leader Tyrann Mathieu will join his teammates, showcasing real-world success in the videogame franchise. “Madden NFL 22” revealed their top-rated safeties on...
NFLfox4kc.com

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu now highest ranked safety in Madden NFL 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Madden NFL 2022 continues to release the ratings for the top players in the game as we near the release date, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest rated safety in the game. The Honey Badger is coming of his second-consecutive First-Team All-Pro...
NFLBleacher Report

Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker and Top Safeties in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

After another dominant season for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu has earned the highest rating among safeties for the upcoming Madden 22:. Mathieu was given a 95 rating after being named first-team All-Pro for the second year in a row. He finished 2020 with six interceptions and one fumble recovery, returning one pick for a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...

Comments / 0

Community Policy