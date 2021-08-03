Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas set to lead nation in renewable energy

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is positioned to lead the nation in the transition to renewable energy. Boost Kansas, an initiative of the American Clean Power Association says in 2020, the renewable energy industry had an exciting year, and Kansas is a leader with success in wind and solar energy developments. It said the newly released Clean Power Annual from the American Clean Power Association notes the Sunflower State is a national leader in renewable energy, with over 43% of the state’s electricity coming from renewable sources, ranking second in the nation. It said the report shows Kansas’ ability to increase jobs and investment while maximizing energy efficiency throughout the state.

