Homecoming at White Oak Creek Independent Baptist

Sam Rotman is in concert Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil, Show Low. Rotman received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Juilliard School in N.Y.C. His most prestigious award was being a Laureate Winner at the 4th International Beethoven Competition in Vienna, Austria in 1973. In 1978, Rotman participated in the sixth International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow, Russia. Rotman has given over 3,100 performances in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, India, China, and Russia, totaling 61 countries.
