Homecoming at White Oak Creek Independent Baptist

A group of folks from the First Baptist Church of Stephenville recently took a road trip to Cross Plains, Texas. The reason for their trip was to visit two key attractions in Cross Plains. First, the group paid a visit to the Robert E. Howard Home. This is the house that Robert E. Howard lived in until his death at the young age of 36. Robert E. Howard is the author and creator of the fictional character, Conan the Barbarian. Mr. Howard wrote many stories about Conan as well as numerous other writings which included stories and poems. The house has some of Robert’s actual items and more items that are replicas. The group’s second stop was at Woody’s Classic Cars and Baseball Museum which is also in Cross Plains.