Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Homecoming at White Oak Creek Independent Baptist

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 16 days ago

White Oak Creek Independent Baptist Church on South Toe will be having their Homecoming services Sunday August 8th at 10:00 am. Everyone is welcome to come eat, reminisce and fellowship.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Creek#Homecoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Crabtree Baptist Church homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 15

This year marks the 207th anniversary of Crabtree Baptist Church. The annual homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 will include music by Ben and Sarah Kirkpatrick and a sermon delivered by the Rev. Eddie Deitz. The service will be followed by a covered dish meal. Masks and hand...
Religionkentuckytoday.com

CLEAR CREEK BAPTIST BIBLE COLLEGE: Learning and growing

For most of us, we often take for granted the ability to learn. However, the fact that God has created us with both the aptitude and desire to learn is evidence of God's gracious plan and loving endowment of humankind, His crowning jewel of creation. Science reveals that humans begin...
Columbus, INTribTown.com

White Creek church fall dinner planned for Sept. 11

A drive-thru fall dinner is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church White Creek, 16270 S. County Road 300W, Columbus. The menu will feature a choice of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, sage dressing, green beans, corn and an assortment of desserts, including apple, cherry, chocolate, sugar cream and pumpkin pies, Robert Redford dessert and brownies.
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

East Side Baptist Church to hold homecoming, revival meetings

East Side Baptist Church of Statesville will hold its annual homecoming celebration and revival meetings at 11 a.m. Aug. 29. The special meetings will continue at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. The church is at 310 Eastside Drive. Pastor Guy Roberts, of Pickens, South Carolina, will preach to...
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Sutter Creek Baptist Church: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”

The story of Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz is a fantasy loved by people all over the world. The movie is one of the most famous ever produced and has been an American classic for decades. Dorothy was a young girl, with a nice life, in a normal place called Kansas. One day her life was devastated by a storm. Her home was shaken by powerful winds and lifted from its foundation by a frightening tornado. Dorothy landed in a magical and mysterious place with no idea how to get home.
Tazewell, TNClaiborne Progress

Church Events: Straightway Baptist Church ramps up for its Homecoming

Straightway Baptist Church will be holding its Homecoming on Aug. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. Micheal Gray, pastor. Mt. Zion Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Aug. 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Special singers are expected to attend. Lunch will be served after the worship service. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Kenny Williams, pastor.
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
ReligionPosted by
DFW Community News

Faith Friday: First United Methodist Church Hosts ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial

The First United Methodist Church downtown is hosting the Say Their Names Memorial to remember those who have died as a result of systematic racism. The memorial showcases more than 230 images of men, women, and children that have been killed across the country. The memorial honors the Black lives lost throughout United States history. The memorial features pictures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Demitrius DuBose, and hundreds of other victims.
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Joyful Spirit church members happily worship in new church

The shell of the new Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church is up and church members are already finding a peaceful place to worship inside. After a whole lot of change, church members are again finding some consistency as they meet under the now enclosed new church building on Hwy 29 outside of Wadena.
Stephenville, TXtheflashtoday.com

First Baptist Church Trip

A group of folks from the First Baptist Church of Stephenville recently took a road trip to Cross Plains, Texas. The reason for their trip was to visit two key attractions in Cross Plains. First, the group paid a visit to the Robert E. Howard Home. This is the house that Robert E. Howard lived in until his death at the young age of 36. Robert E. Howard is the author and creator of the fictional character, Conan the Barbarian. Mr. Howard wrote many stories about Conan as well as numerous other writings which included stories and poems. The house has some of Robert’s actual items and more items that are replicas. The group’s second stop was at Woody’s Classic Cars and Baseball Museum which is also in Cross Plains.
Show Low, AZWMI Central

Calvary Baptist to have concert

Sam Rotman is in concert Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil, Show Low. Rotman received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Juilliard School in N.Y.C. His most prestigious award was being a Laureate Winner at the 4th International Beethoven Competition in Vienna, Austria in 1973. In 1978, Rotman participated in the sixth International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow, Russia. Rotman has given over 3,100 performances in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, India, China, and Russia, totaling 61 countries.
White Oak, TXLongview News-Journal

Spring Hill vs White Oak

Spring Hill vs White Oak, on Tuesday August 10, 2021, in the White Oak Middle School gym. Michael Cavazos is a multimedia journalist specializing in photography. A Kilgore native, he studied photography at Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Michael enjoys visually documenting life in East Texas.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Who gets the glory when you pray?

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
Crest Hill, ILwjol.com

The Crest Hill Branch of the White Oak Library District is going to the dogs!

The Crest Hill Branch of the White Oak Library District is going to the dogs! Located at 20670 Len Kubinski Drive in Crest Hill; the library will be holding the largest dog-themed, dog adoption event at a public library in the United States! On Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm we’ll use our extensive outdoor yard to feature a variety of rescue organizations, veterinary services, and small business retailers, as well as Library-related activities like no-bake, dog safe treats, a bandana making station, photo booth, peanut butter licking competition, costume & trick contests, mini agility course, raffles, and more to celebrate National Dog Day, which is celebrated on August 26th of each year. For the third year, the library will partner with PetSmart Joliet, who will provide doggie swag bags for the first 200 people.
Educationprimenewsghana.com

St Monica's College sacks 'holy kissing' Anglican priest as chaplain

St Monica's College of Education has sacked the Anglican priest seen in a viral video kissing some students. He has been relieved of his duties as chaplain of St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong. Reports indicate that the decision formed part of the conclusions of a crunch meeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy