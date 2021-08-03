A 32-bit microprocessor on plastic
A flexible microprocessor with more than 18,000 NAND gates can be manufactured using metal-oxide thin-film transistor technology. Flexible electronic devices can offer thin form factors, mechanical flexibility and the ability to adapt to unconventional surfaces. They are thus of potential use in a range of applications, including healthcare, robotics and automotive electronics. One promising technology for building such electronics is thin-film transistors (TFTs) manufactured on flexible substrates. This technology has low costs and short manufacturing cycles compared with conventional silicon technology, and it could, in particular, play a key role in the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), providing flexible sensors that can be attached to numerous everyday objects.www.nature.com
