Dodgers fans prepared to greet Astros as L.A. crowd sees Houston for first time since cheating scandal

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.