Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers fans prepared to greet Astros as L.A. crowd sees Houston for first time since cheating scandal

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros and Dodgers are set to do battle Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium. As things stand, the Astros have a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL West and the Dodgers hold down the top NL wild card spot, 3 1/2 games behind the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers recently made a gigantic splash in front of the trade deadline and Max Scherzer will make his Dodgers debut Wednesday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros And Dodgers#Giants#Dodger Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: More Proof Astros Cheated LA out of 2017 World Series

Tensions will be high, the atmosphere will be electric and the Dodger Stadium crowd will surely be serenading the Houston Astros with an onslaught on boos all game long when the two teams face off for the first time in front of fans since the 2017 Houston Astros were implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked MLB.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Boos, trash rain onto field at Dodgers-Astros game at Dodger Stadium

"That was a playoff atmosphere," Astros manager Dusty Baker said via ESPN. "These fans are in love with the Dodgers. I was here, and they indeed bleed Dodger Blue." Baker knows a thing or two about this fan base, having played for the Dodgers for a decade and then coaching the rival San Francisco Giants in the 90s.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers fans let Astros hear it with largest MLB crowd of 2021

Dodgers fans waited a long time to let José Altuve and the Houston Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series championship. And they didn't waste any time letting the Astros hear it Tuesday night. The crowd in the upper deck and bleachers shouted "Cheaters!
MLBPosted by
The Spun

6-Time All-Star Joey Votto Has Blunt Comment About Astros Cheating Scandal

The Houston Astros sign stealing scandal rocked Major League Baseball, and put a major asterisk on their accomplishments between 2017 and 2018. But six-time All-Star Joey Votto has a different perspective on the whole controversy. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, the Cincinnati Reds star dismissed the idea that the...
MLBtheScore

Scherzer Ks 10 in Dodgers debut to power L.A. past Astros

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer has accomplished many things during his 14-year major league career, but it wasn't until his first start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night that he got to enjoy this particular experience:. A seventh-inning curtain call. After Scherzer struck out Chas McCormick to...
MLBMLB

Astros-Dodgers with fans? Let's talk about it

The Astros and Dodgers will meet at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series beginning Tuesday, an Interleague matchup that carries plenty of intrigue. Between past issues that have created tension between these two teams, to Max Scherzer’s pending Dodgers debut on Wednesday, there are myriad reasons to tune in. MLB.com beat reporters Brian McTaggart and Juan Toribio gathered to discuss all the angles.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Dodgers Debut

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.
MLBtheScore

Votto: It's time to move on from booing Astros over cheating scandal

Veteran Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto thinks it's time to put the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal - and particularly the ongoing chorus of boos - to bed once and for all. "There's no question about it," Votto said on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday. "The idea that they...
MLBarcamax.com

Dodgers fans finally get to voice their anger in person at cheating Astros

There were so many Dodgers fans in Phoenix over the weekend that chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” could be heard clearly in Chase Field every time Josh Reddick, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder who played for Houston’s sign-stealing, World Series-winning team in 2017, came to the plate. That was merely an appetizer...
MLBperutribune.com

Astros weather raucous crowd, blank Dodgers 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time to...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Houston-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Astros third. Martin Maldonado doubles to right center field. Lance McCullers Jr. strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve lines out to deep left center field to AJ Pollock. Michael Brantley doubles to right field. Martin Maldonado scores. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base to Max Muncy. 1 run, 2 hits,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy