Henry County Hosting American Rescue Plan Virtual Town Hall

Henry County Economic Development Director Jim Kelly has announced that Henry County will host a Virtual Townhall regarding the American Rescue Plan. The Virtual Town is set to occur on Thursday, August 19th from 5 Pm to 6 Pm. The townhall will take place at the Henry County Courthouse but will be conducted virtually so that the meeting can accommodate as people as possible. You can access the virtual townhall via teleconference by calling 1-312-626-6799 enter the meeting ID 3099373999 and the password 3999. Attendees will hear about the American Rescue Plan and what it means for Henry County and will have the opportunity to ask questions about the American Rescue Plan. The meeting will also be available via Zoom link with the same meeting ID and Password. Limited in-person seating is available but attendees are encouraged to participate virtually. If you have further questions regarding the American Rescue Plan Virtual Townhall you can call the Henry County Administator’s office at 309-937-3400.