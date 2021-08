Mykel Roberts who confessed to killing Cedar Rapids man Dexter Meeks in 2011 has had his case dismissed by a judge. The 29-year old man who says he committed the murder of Meeks on June 26, 2011, was in custody in a Clinton County Jail at the time of the homicide, according to a KWWL report. Meeks was shot and killed outside of his apartment at 211 15th St. SE that evening by a now still unknown assailant.