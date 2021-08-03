Cancel
The Rockies Went Backwards by Doing Nothing

By Kevin Goldstein
fangraphs.com
Cover picture for the articleAt 4 PM EST last Friday, the trade deadline closing bell rang, and when it did, those of us on the outside looking in were glued to Twitter to learn about the trades that had been completed right before the countdown clock hit zero. It usually takes a little while to learn about all the transactions that get completed in those final minutes. Plenty of players found new homes, but the surprise of the afternoon was that when the dust settled, Trevor Story was still a member of the Colorado Rockies.

