BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County officials are reminding the public that free COVID-19 testing is available.

The County is making the announcement as infections hit record levels in the area. Palm Beach County, and Florida, are reporting infection positivity rates. The positivity rate is just shy of 20 percent in Palm Beach County.

This is the official announcement:

Amid the surge in COVID-19 numbers, Palm Beach County would like to remind the public that there are many options available for residents to get testing. Besides the many locations found on our website , www.pbcgov.com , most commercial pharmacies and physician’s offices are able to do COVID testing for little or no cost. In addition to providing testing, many of these locations also offer vaccines.

“Keeping our community safe is one of the most important things we can do as a government. It is the County’s intent to make sure the resources needed to combat COVID are readily available,” said Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner. “Use our County website to find available testing locations, but of utmost importance, utilize it to find out where you can get your COVID vaccine if you have not already.”

For more info on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1(866) 779-6121 or email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov .

The article Palm Beach County: Free COVID-19 Testing Available appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .