Raiders Opinion: Training Camp Brings Intrigue

By Grant Richards
fullpresscoverage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile last season’s preseason was cut short, 2021 will benefit the Las Vegas Raiders. The team should enjoy a have a full-length training camp. Since the pandemic, the Raiders ave added an impressive amount of youth and new faces to their organization. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrived was also brought innd he might be the individual most worthy of utilizing a normal training camp. He could serve as the most important piece of the puzzle.

