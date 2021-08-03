Kewaunee turns attention elsewhere after failed marina bid

The City of Kewaunee will focus on other ways to improve its waterfront after missing out on purchasing Salmon Harbor Marina. The city had been working on acquiring an Economic Development Administration grant to help purchase the nine-acre property, but those efforts fell short. That opened the doors for Yacht Works to purchase the marina, which also includes boat storage and campsites. Kewaunee Mayor Jason Jelinek admits he is disappointed the grant fell through, but he is happy that Salmon Harbor Marina is in good hands.