Are masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper flying off the shelves again in your store? If they’re not, they could be soon. Just a few weeks ago, most Americans were ditching their masks, going out to restaurants and taking vacations, believing the pandemic to be over after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted masking requirements and social-distancing practices for the fully vaccinated. But if we’ve learned anything during the past year and a half, it’s that things can change suddenly, and that’s exactly what’s happening with a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.