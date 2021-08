Fernando Alonso has revealed that he only watched F1 on TV last year on the off chance that the "charismatic" Max Verstappen would spice things up in a race. Alonso exited F1 at the end of 2018 after a final season with McLaren. In the following 24 months, the Spaniard indulged in a limited program that included competing in the Indy 500, a win at Le Mans in 2019 with Toyota and a participation in the 2020 Dakar with the Japanese manufacturer.