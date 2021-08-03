Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, MT

Shelby Needs Our Help

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 2 days ago

We are moving in the right direction pertaining to our city water. That said, the City of Shelby, is working diligently to get our water tanks all filled up & resuming our "normal" watering schedules. As the city completes the task at hand, they're asking us to please hold off on watering our yards for the next day or two. Don't worry about a thing...you can still hand water your flower & vegetable gardens. If we can hang in, we'll be in "tip top" shape with our city water real soon, & I'll be keeping you posted & updated.. We all do better when we all do better. Thank you for your understanding...

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
67
Followers
756
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MT
Shelby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Water Tanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Walk-In Vax CB City Park TODAY

The Southern Piegan Health Center is offering walk-in COVID 19 vaccinations for EVERYONE 12 years of age & older at Cut Bank City Park today, Tuesday. Don't worry about a thing...the vaccinations will be available until 3 o'clock this afternoon in the park. Questions? Concerns? Please contact the Glacier County Health Department at 873 2924.
AgriculturePosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Blister Beetles in Hay Are Dangerous to Livestock

The whirlwind that was May and June has quickly moved into July. Gardens are growing and starting to produce. Haying is in full swing. Our thoughts are with the producers in the eastern side of our state. The drought and grasshoppers have really taken their toll on those areas. While those are bad enough, another potential issue is beginning to show up: Blister beetles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy