Charges: Man, 27, fatally shot woman in Austin home after warning her to stop zapping stun gun

A 27-year-old man fatally shot a woman in a southern Minnesota home after warning her to stop playing around with a stun gun, according to charges. Me'darian L. Mcgruder, of Austin, Minn., was charged Monday in Mower County District Court with intentional and unintentional murder, and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting early Saturday at a home in the 100 block of NW. 10th Street that killed Tyesha T. Gills, 20, also of Austin.