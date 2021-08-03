Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Could N.J. follow NYC with COVID vaccines requirements for indoor activities like restaurants, gyms?

By Brent Johnson
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just across the Hudson River, New York City is about to institute one of the biggest vaccine requirements from a government so far as officials combat the coronavirus pandemic and the recent nationwide surge in cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that people in the nation’s largest city will...

www.nj.com

Comments / 6

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
139K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Restaurants#Gyms#Covid#Nj Advance Media#Democrat#Docket#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS DFW

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Union City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

‘You’ve Lost Your Minds,’ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Tells Anti-Vaccine Protesters In Fiery Confrontation

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confronted anti-vaccine protesters Wednesday at an event in North Jersey. “These folks back there have lost their minds, you’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror,” Murphy told the protesters. Murphy’s outburst comes as the CDC says parts of the tri-state area have “substantial” transmission COVID numbers. The Delta variant continues to spread, mainly among unvaccinated individuals. Cape May County has the highest transmission rate in all of South Jersey and the Delaware Valley. In Camden County, which includes Cherry Hill, COVID cases are up 78% in the last week. “We have trouble brewing as we enter the school year, this is not going in the right direction,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said. “Unfortunately, this pandemic is far from over.” The governor was in Union City, Hudson County to sign legislation allocating $750 million for eviction prevention and utility assistance.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Vaccination segregation grows in New Jersey

As the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated grows, there is a trend emerging that will segregate the two groups and even deny access to the unvaccinated. Organizers of the Sea, Hear, Now music festival in Asbury Park announced new restrictions for next month's event. People will be denied entry if they cannot prove vaccination status, or show proof of a negative COVID test. Masks will be required for all indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status.
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Burlington, NJroi-nj.com

4 N.J. counties now considered ‘high’ risk for transmitting COVID

Two more New Jersey counties were upgraded to “high” risk for transmitting COVID-19, according to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday afternoon. Burlington and Cumberland counties were upgraded from “substantial” to “high,” joining Monmouth and Cape May in that category. The CDC previously...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Health ServicesPosted by
The New York Times

Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

Tina Sandri, the chief executive of Forest Hills Nursing Home, receives the coronavirus vaccine in Washington, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic.
Union City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Off On $750 Million For Eviction Prevention, Utility Assistance

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Wednesday morning, allocating $750 million for eviction prevention and utility assistance. “As New Jersey has done throughout the pandemic, we are not going to shrink away from our opportunity to show a better way forward, a fair and stable way forward. A way forward that is fair, not just to renters but also to their landlords. The overwhelming majority of whom are good people who care deeply about those they house but who also need economic relief,” Murphy said. The governor signed the legislation in Union City, Hudson County.  
Ocean County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Mask Update: More stores require them

Masks are back in New Jersey. After 14 months of mandatory mask mandates, Governor Phil Murphy lifted those rules on May 28. It was heralded as a key step in the return to normalcy. Now, barely two months later, masks are back in many locations across New Jersey. Here are...

Comments / 6

Community Policy