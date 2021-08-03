City prepares for Coast Guard celebration

Wisconsin’s Coast Guard City is inviting you to celebrate its local maritime history and military personnel. Sturgeon Bay Maritime Week coincides with the United States Coast Guard’s 231st Birthday on Wednesday. The following nine days include several events including Salute to the Coast Guard Picnic for active, reserve, retired, and veteran branch personnel on August 7th and the Coast Guard Person of the Year and Mariner Award Dinner on August 10th. The week-plus long celebration is capped off by the 30th Door County Classic and Wooden Boat Festival, Bloody Mary Social, and tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay on August 15th. Door County Maritime Museum Community Engagement Coordinator Paige Funkhouser says Maritime Week offers the community a chance to say thank you to the men and women of the United States Coast Guard that call Sturgeon Bay home.