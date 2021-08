Is there a bald patch on your pooch? Bald spots on dogs are caused by a condition called alopecia, which is simply partial or total hair loss on parts of your dog’s body where there should be fur. These bald spots often occur on the top of the head, the belly, the back, and the ears. In addition to bald patches, you might notice swelling, crusting, or redness surrounding the bald areas. Because alopecia can be uncomfortable, your dog might also be overgrooming or doing a lot of scratching.