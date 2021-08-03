Cancel
Bronx, NY

15-year-old shot in St. Mary's Park, NYPD search for gunman underway

The Bronx Beacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xaq4o_0bGQBH4A00
(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department announced a late-night shooting at a South Bronx park that led to a 15-year-old boy being hospitalized on Monday, according to PIX 11.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the leg shortly after 11 p.m. near the baseball bleachers at St. Mary's Park, near East 143rd Street and Cypress Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough, per the NYPD.

Police said the gunfire erupted after an altercation broke out that led to an unknown gunman brandishing and using a gun.

The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials have made no arrests and are still seeking the shooter as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

