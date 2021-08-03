Cancel
House Rent

6533 Grange Lane #301

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUTIFUL CONDO IN KINGSTOWNE ALEXANDRIA - Stunning updated 2nd floor unit. Luxury throughout with upgraded kitchen cabinets, designer paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Marble bathroom counters. Gas fireplace in living room plus balcony. 2 large master bedrooms with a walk in closet. The building has an access security system. Pool, gym, clubhouse and walking track around the scenic lake. Only 5 minute walk to Kingstowne shopping & restaurants.

www.themunchonline.com

