Silver Spring, MD

10317 Folk Street

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery well maintained 3BR 2.5BA single family home on cul-de-sac - GREAT LOCATION!! Very well maintained 3BR 2.5BA single family home on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels, Large eat in kitchen, separate dining room, large family room and more. Updated master bath with ceramic tile shower. Enjoy the fully fenced private yard and mature landscaping.Close to METRO, transportation, shopping, downtown Silver Spring, schools and more. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/27/2019 BETWEEN 10 AM -12 PM.

