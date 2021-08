Danish genre-melders Terminalist have a healthy respect for both the new and old, at once paying respect to the forefathers of metal while taking influence from what’s going on around them now. On “Estranged Reflection,” the official video for which we’re pleased to premiere to the world today, the band channels the proggy, jazz-inflected thrash of yesteryear — Voivod and Coroner, most notably — and infuses it with a newer-school approach (ala Skeletonwitch and Revocation). But Terminalist are far from mere copy-cats or chameleons: the X-factor is a subtle post-punk influence, and you’ll know it when you hear it.