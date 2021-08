Entryways are tricky: They need to be beautiful enough to make a lasting first impression but functional enough to keep you moving in and out the door efficiently. Not everyone is able to have a dedicated room by their front door for keys, coats, and shoes. The good news? You don't need a fancy hallway, foyer, or mudroom to keep all of your stuff organized and ready at a moment's notice—in fact, you can DIY a proper entry space no matter how much square footage you've got (even if you're construction-averse) using IKEA products. Trust us: You won't believe the power of a small shelf or spice rack.