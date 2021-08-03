Cancel
Linthicum Heights, MD

536 Pritchard Drive

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Single Family Home Located in Linthicum MD - View this lovely 4 bedroom Rancher located in Linthicum, MD. Installed with Solar Panels that will help you lower the electric bill and save you hundred of dollars! Has a gas fireplace in the basement, inclusive of all major kitchen appliances, fenced in backyard, great for hosting cook-outs during warmer season, screened back patio and unit is freshly painted! Close to I-695 and easy commute to BWI.

