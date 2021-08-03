KTTS RICK’S RESCUE BUDDIES: OTIS AND SIMBA

Amy from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone Ragnar!. Don't let his grumpy face fool you--Ragnar is chunky, funky, large, and in charge! He came to the shelter very shy and scared, but since moving to a foster home, he's been THRIVING! Ragnar is now a very confident young man who struts around like he owns the place. He gets along well with the resident cats, although his foster thinks he may prefer to be on his own to keep all of your attention for himself! He would flourish in a quiet environment and enjoys being around humans, being held, and snuggling up next to you. His favorite things to do are play with wand toys and lounge on the couch. Ragnar could use some help slowly losing a few pounds in his new home, but there will always be LOTS of him there to love!