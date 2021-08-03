Gabriel Blanco Joins Mythical Entertainment As Vice President Of Production & Operations

Time Studios has partnered with Sugar23, the management and creative platform from Oscar winner Michael Sugar, to launch a joint scripted division focused on developing and producing scripted projects for film and TV. For the Emmy-winning documentary and immersive division of global media brand Time, the partnership marks a first major push into the scripted space. In developing new projects with Sugar23, Time Studios will draw on Time’s archive of exclusive content from the last 98 years, as well as its trusted journalism, which reaches an audience of more than 100 million people around the world. Sugar23 exec Kaveh Veyssi will oversee projects under the...