Gabriel Blanco Joins Mythical Entertainment As Vice President Of Production & Operations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG)proudly announces the hiring of Jocelyn Langevine as Vice President of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships. Langevine will represent all platforms of AMG's African American-targeted brand, theGrio - which includes theGriowebsite, the broadcast and digital television network, theGrio.TV, and theGrio free-streaming app to be introduced later this year. TheGrio free-streaming app will provide super hyper-local news, information, weather, sports, and traffic geo-fenced to the user's zip code, as well as free movies, television shows, documentaries, and entertainment channels. Langevine will also focus on cross-platform initiatives and brand integration for theGrio. Langevine reports directly to Cindy Kelly, President of Advertising Sales for AMG's Entertainment Studios Networks, and is based at the AMG offices in New York City.
