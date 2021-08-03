3220 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Here is your chance to own a one of a kind, mixed use residential-commercial building on a major commercial corridor in Washington DC! Beautiful, renovated victorian townhouse ideal for office space, perfect space for real estate, architecture, settlement, law offices, etc. This is a great opportunity for homeowners and investors alike! The second floor level has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with refinished, original hardwood floors and separate gas HVAC and water heater. The first floor is an open floor layout with brand new hardwood floors.The basement is also an open layout with brand new floor tile, separate gas HVAC and water heat and half bathroom.The house is underpinned for a 3rd floor addition, so buyer has can easily add a third floor to the building. The house is categorized as NC-8 Zoning, which allows for mixed-use development at a medium density with a focus on employment, including additional residential uses above improved commercial uses.Great visibility with frontage on busy New Hampshire Ave, next to intersection with Georgia Ave. Centrally situated with high foot traffic, surrounded with long term established restaurants and retail tenants on busy Georgia Ave corridor. Two block from Safeway and 3 blocks from Giant. Walking distance from Columbia Heights metro. Half a block to Georgia-Petworth metro station and next door to bus lines on Georgia Avenue (70,71) / Sherman Avenue, walking distance to Columbia Heights metro. 5 minute walk to Giant and Safeway. Less than 15 minute walk Columbia Heights metro, close by to Target, Best Buy, Staples, Marshall's, etc. Minutes from Howard University and Catholic University. 5 minute walk to restaurants and nightlife like Looking Glass Lounge, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria, Bloom Bars, Room 11, El Chucho, CVS, Subway, and Sala Thai.