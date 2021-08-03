Cancel
House Rent

3220 Wisconsin Avenue NW

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 bedroom, 2 bath Wisconsin Ave (Cathedral Area) - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment located on Wisconsin Ave - 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired, however, the common living room is on the smaller side. Kitchen offers an eat in breakfast space and the full spectrum of appliances. Hard wood floors, tile bathrooms and showers and a calm and naturally illuminated space make this an attractive opportunity at the price listed. Rent special at one month free with a 13 month lease (1st full month) or reduce rent to $2,233.85. Two months free with a 16 month lease (1st full and 13th months free) or reduce rent to $2,117.50 each month.

Washington, DC

3647 New Hampshire Avenue NW

Here is your chance to own a one of a kind, mixed use residential-commercial building on a major commercial corridor in Washington DC! Beautiful, renovated victorian townhouse ideal for office space, perfect space for real estate, architecture, settlement, law offices, etc. This is a great opportunity for homeowners and investors alike! The second floor level has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with refinished, original hardwood floors and separate gas HVAC and water heater. The first floor is an open floor layout with brand new hardwood floors.The basement is also an open layout with brand new floor tile, separate gas HVAC and water heat and half bathroom.The house is underpinned for a 3rd floor addition, so buyer has can easily add a third floor to the building. The house is categorized as NC-8 Zoning, which allows for mixed-use development at a medium density with a focus on employment, including additional residential uses above improved commercial uses.Great visibility with frontage on busy New Hampshire Ave, next to intersection with Georgia Ave. Centrally situated with high foot traffic, surrounded with long term established restaurants and retail tenants on busy Georgia Ave corridor. Two block from Safeway and 3 blocks from Giant. Walking distance from Columbia Heights metro. Half a block to Georgia-Petworth metro station and next door to bus lines on Georgia Avenue (70,71) / Sherman Avenue, walking distance to Columbia Heights metro. 5 minute walk to Giant and Safeway. Less than 15 minute walk Columbia Heights metro, close by to Target, Best Buy, Staples, Marshall's, etc. Minutes from Howard University and Catholic University. 5 minute walk to restaurants and nightlife like Looking Glass Lounge, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria, Bloom Bars, Room 11, El Chucho, CVS, Subway, and Sala Thai.
Georgetown, MD

1729 35th Street, NW

$1500 / 1br - Georgetown Newer SS Kitchen and Newer Bath (Georgetown/1729 35th Street NW #1) - This cozy one bedroom Georgetown apartment has an updated but basic kitchen, an updated bathroom and warm hardwood floors. The unit isn't large, but it's clean, bright, and in a great location close to Safeway and a short walk to Georgetown University.
House Rent

2734 Sherman Ave NW

End Unit 6 Bd/ Row Home w/backyard in Columbia Heights! - The Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this fresh, light, and SPACIOUS 6bed/2bath Row House END UNIT! Features hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, walkout deck. Finished basement with separate rooms, full bathroom, kitchenette, and separate exit. Conveniently located in Columbia Heights, only minutes away from Howard University, Washington Hospital Center, Adams Morgan, bus stop in front of home and only a 10 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro. Contact Renters Warehouse at (571) 297-2775 for a showing!
Bethesda, MD

21-story building pitched for Wisconsin Avenue, near Farm Women's Market

A 21-story, 360-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail is proposed for 7126 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda. The project’s design is “rooted in its unique location” at the intersection of Wisconsin and Bethesda Avenues, and across from the historic Farm Women’s Market, planning documents say. “The building takes a classic, timeless...
House Rent

1708 Lanier Place NW

Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath English Basement in the heart of Adams Morgan! - Enter the apartment from a covered porch into the living room (16x8). Separate dining area (15x8) includes a decorative fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen (14x6) includes a gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator and good cabinet space. The first bedroom (11x7) is located at the front of the apartment, the second bedroom (12x11) is at the back of the unit. Full bath located in hallway next to the back bedroom. Laundry area located off of the kitchen. All rooms have ceramic tile flooring.
House Rent

420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol, a walk score of 98. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
House Rent

2801 Connecticut Avenue, NW #3

1 bed 1 bath apt near Woodley Park - This charming one bedroom apartment is located within walking distance of the Woodley Park Metro, shops, restaurants, and the National Zoo. The unit has an open kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops, in-unit washer/ dryer, hardwood floors, and central AC....
Catonsville, MD

712 Lenstrom Friend Court

Large Single Family in Quiet Court! - Up for rent we have a nice and spacious single family home in a quiet court in Catonsville! Here are the features that make this house stand out:. 1.) 4 Bedrooms. 2.) 2.5 Bathrooms. 3.) Full tile kitchen and dining room. 4.) Fresh...
Rockville, MD

5533 Burnside Dr

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full and one half bath townhome in Rockville! The first floor features a large living area, a separate dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and half bath. The fully equipped "galley" style kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space, custom tiled floors and gas stove. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and laminate wood flooring through the two smaller rooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with tiled flooring and walk-in shower. The unfinished basement would make a great home gym and offers massive storage area and laundry space with washer/dryer. Slider door access through the living room to private patio and rear yard would be great for entertaining!
Bethesda, MD

5915 Ryland Drive

Cute 3BD/2.5BA Cape Cod in Bethesda! - This Wyngate Neighborhood home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels, Fully finished basement, fenced rear yard with shed, close to shopping, METRO and NIH/ Walter Reed/Navy Medical. Close to Wildwood Shopping Center, North Bethesda Market, Downtown Bethesda and so much more!!
Irving, TX

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politics

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Homeless

AirTag Used To Prove Homeless Belongings Were Being Trashed

AirTags are meant to help people track down lost or missing items, but it seems that people are starting to find other ways of using them. Such is the case with lawyer Michael Fuller, who has been recently trying to get the city of Portland to stop clearing the tents belonging to homeless people from Laurelhurst Park.
Real Estate

126 NW 191 Road

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with large treed back yard. Huge .65 acre lot! Full basement has two entrances: from the garage as well as an inside entrance. Owner's suite with bath and walk in closet is separated from second and third bedrooms by the open concept family room. Cozy family room has access to a roomy deck that overlooks the large, fenced back yard. Lots of windows for natural light. Formal dining room as well as breakfast nook/eat in kitchen. NEW CARPET being installed in master. NEW ROOF will be completed by close weather permitting. Owner reports streets are scheduled to be asphalted by Decemer 2021.
Tuscarawas, OH

Section of Alabama Avenue NW to close for 10 days

TUSCARAWAS TWP. – Alabama Avenue NW will be closed 30 feet north of Sippo Valley Bike Trail for 10 days beginning Monday. Crews will be replacing a culvert, and there will be no through traffic. Detour using Wooster Street NW, Deerfield Avenue NW and state Route 172 (Lincoln Way).
Real Estate

127 NW Joshua Drive

The Riverside Floorplan by award winning Summit Homes is calling your name. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home wows at every turn. Stunning kitchen is open to great room, large walk in pantry and the drop zone/mud room dreams are made of. 5th bedroom on the main level is perfect for an office, play room or guest suite connects to full bath. Second Level you will find the stunning Primary Suite with spa like Bathroom with large soaker tub, beautiful walk in shower, double vanities and linen closet. Huge Laundry room at bedroom level. You will love relaxing after a long day on the covered patio. Home is complete with irrigation and security system. Manor at Woodside Ridge provides convenient access to highway, shopping center and Rock Island Trail. Amenities complex will feature: a club house, pool, pickleball court, hammock garden, and playground area. HOA dues also include trash, recycling and paved walking trails.
Real Estate

349 NW 62nd St

Who needs to go on vacation when your backyard looks like this?! This Seaman rancher has it all and sits on 2.53 acres with an inground pool, 30x20 outbuilding, heat in all garages, storage shed, walkout with laundry on both floors, a covered deck and so many updates inside and out. Don't miss your opportunity to see this one of a kind home.
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Real Estate

110 NW Redwing Drive

Great potential in this brick ranch home in a highly sought after Lee's Summit location. This home is priced well below the comps to allow room for your renovations and upgrades. Don't miss this opportunity, this one won't last long!
Real Estate

525 NW Manor Drive

Beautiful Raised Ranch on corner lot. Lots of updates and upgrades with modern amenities and finishes over the last couple years. Oversize living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen and dining area with stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring including ceramic tile in both bathrooms. Newer double-hung windows! Fenced backyard is great for entertaining! All this is within walking distance of dinner, movies, and ice cream! Sellers will review any and all offers at 6pm on SATURDAY 7-31!

