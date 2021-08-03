Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

COVID In Minnesota: State Now Above The Line Of Caution In 3 Key Metrics

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEUo8_0bGQ96Xn00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While a number of retailers are returning to requirements on face masks among employees, if not requiring them to be outright vaccinated, new figures show upward trends for new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. The state is also above what the health department considers the line of caution in three key metrics — positivity rates, daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

On Tuesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 1,667 more cases and four new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic , there have been 614,990 positive cases and 7,678 deaths.

The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 4% . While that’s below the line for caution (at 5%), the positivity rate for the last few days indicates that we’re now above that threshold. There are also a reported 7.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state above the line of caution; 10 cases per 100,000 is considered high risk.

Hospitalization figures are also showing significant gains day-over-day. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 75 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 on July 15. There are an additional 173 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 4.1 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is at the line of caution.

As of Tuesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 69% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 91.8% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 5,924,040 doses of vaccine, and has also topped 3 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

Minnesota-based retailers are updating their face mask policies for employees in light of new Centers For Disease Control guidance. On Monday, Target announced all workers in areas with “substantial or high risk” of COVID transmission as defined by the CDC will be required to wear face masks starting Tuesday, whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Cub Foods said all “associates,” vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be required to wear masks while working starting Tuesday. Cub also recommends customers wear masks while shopping.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 6

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#State Now#Wcco#Minnesotans#Icu#Target#Cdc#Cub Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Minnesota

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Minneapolis, MNgowatertown.net

Target announces new policy on face coverings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–Target has updated its policy on face coverings. The Minnesota-based retailer says effective Aug. 3rd, face coverings will be required for employees. Target says based on the latest CDC guidelines, masks will be strongly recommended for guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

14 Minnesota counties fall under new federal mask recommendation, for now

State health and education officials are reviewing a new federal mask-wearing recommendation for all people, regardless of vaccination status, in K-12 schools and counties with high or substantial levels of viral transmission. The guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday was in response to a...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

End Of Federal Eviction Moratorium Won’t Affect Minnesota Renters, State Is On ‘Its Own Timeline’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The looming federal eviction moratorium from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is set to end Saturday, although Minnesotans will have continued coverage. Per legislation last month, Minnesota instilled broader and longer renter protections than the CDC. Minnesota renters who are eligible for federal emergency rental assistance are protected from eviction for inability to pay rent. This includes an application for assistance that is still pending. According to Minnesota Housing, this protection will stay in place until June 1, 2022 as to provide time for federal resources to be properly distributed to outstanding rent arrears. Once the moratorium is lifted,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Eligible Minnesotans Can Now Submit Requests For $100 COVID Vaccine Reward: ‘This Is The Time To Do It’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eligible Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 COVID-19 vaccination rewards program. On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the opening of the request form. Minnesotans ages 12 and up who get their first vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 15 will be eligible for the reward. “If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” Walz said. “We face a critical juncture in the pandemic – the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 632 New COVID Cases, 6 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities and institutions statewide are starting to reassess their current policies on face mask requirements, new figures show upward trends for new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. On Monday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 632 more cases and six new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 613,325 positive cases and 7,674 deaths. The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.3%. While that’s below the line for caution (at 5%), it’s also up notably over recent weeks; early this sumer,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: ICU Hospitalizations Now At 64; Positivity Rate Up To 3.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this month, the CDC updated its mask guidelines to say that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors where the chance of COVID-19 spread is substantial. On Saturday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 702 more cases and five new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 612,701 positive cases and 7,668 deaths. The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.1%. While that’s below the line for caution (at 5%), it’s also up notably over recent weeks; earlier...
Duluth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Will Require Masks Inside City Facilities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Duluth say masks will be required for staff and citizens inside city facilities starting Wednesday. “This is not a decision that we make lightly, and is a short-term step which we feel is in the best interest of our staff, their families, and the public,” Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. “In addition to masking in public buildings, I strongly encourage people to continue to vaccinate,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Our kids deserve a decent school year, our businesses need to keep their doors open and our hospitals have to have our support to help them manage...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note: ‘Everything…Is Still On The Table’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Changes are happening in Minnesota as COVID-19 cases surge. Right now, 45 Minnesota counties fall within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to wear masks indoors. When health experts first released the guidance last week, there were only 14. Jerry Hammer, the Minnesota State Fair’s general manager, is keeping an eye on the state’s COVID situation. “We’re in close contact with the state health department and whatever the latest CDC guidelines are, so they’re always a big part of whatever we do with planning,” Hammer said. As of now, masks will not be required, even indoors. The fair also...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 5 More Deaths Reported, With Hospitalizations Still Trending Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of Minnesota cities, counties and businesses are now asking people to wear masks, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. And more hospitals and care facilities are requiring people to be vaccinated as well. On Wednesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 936 more cases and five new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 615,923 positive cases and 7,683 deaths. Hospitalization figures are still showing significant gains day-over-day. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 81 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 on July...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota cities, counties and businesses are now asking people to wear masks. That includes Minneapolis and St. Paul, recommending them in all indoor spaces, and requiring for all government staff. The new developments continue to stream in Tuesday as the whole nation fights rising cases of COVID-19 — all because of the more-contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates. In New York City Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced tough new vaccination requirements. People will have to prove they’ve had the vaccine if they want to eat indoors at restaurants, workout in gyms and attend performances. The city...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: U Of M Students Say They’ll Wear Masks To Avoid Going Back To Remote Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Tuesday, some major Twin Cities retailers are pushing for face masks, and the University of Minnesota is now requiring all students and staff to wear masks on any indoor space on campus. It’s been a time of swift change. The resounding theme from everyone at the University WCCO spoke with is they will wear a mask if it means they can have classes in person and not over Zoom again this fall. “I’m fine with wearing a mask if I need to. It’s for the betterment of society, so it is what it is, as long as everyone...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Wastewater Testing Reveals Scale Of St. Paul’s COVID Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some breakthrough research is underway in St. Paul that lets us know how fast COVID-19 is spreading — and it uses data from your bathroom to check for the virus. On June 28, water samples showed under two cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the metro. That number steadily rose going to nearly 55 in just a few weeks. WCCO found out about the unusual way scientists quickly gathered this research. Whether or not, they’ve ever been here, every person in the Twin Cities has a connection to a St. Paul Met Council plant. It’s the St. Paul plant...

Comments / 6

Community Policy