Star Trek: Lower Decks receives quick turn around time for international viewers

Good news for international fans who stream Star Trek: Lower Decks on Amazon Prime Video. Today Amazon confirmed they will begin streaming the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Friday, August 13th in the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and the other territories where they also stream season one of the series. This is just one day after the series premieres in the USA on Paramount+ and in Canada on CTV Sci-Fi. Like in the US and Canada, episodes will arrive weekly, with the finale of the 10-episode season arriving on Amazon on Friday, October 15.