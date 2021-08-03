Cancel
TV Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks receives quick turn around time for international viewers

By Chad Porto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Lower Decks will have a fast turnaround time. Star Trek: Lower Decks season two debuts on Aug. 12, 2021, for everyone with access to Paramount+. Yet, a problem has arisen; What happens if you’re out of the United States, don’t have a VPN, and therefore, don’t have access to the service? Then you have to watch it through your international distributor. In the case of Star Trek, that means Amazon Prime Video.

